Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilton Ellis Young. View Sign

Wilton Ellis Young, 90, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Young was born Sept. 22, 1928 in Rowan County, to the late Clyde E. Young and Ollie B. Pethel Young. He was educated in Spencer schools. He was employed with Cone Mills of Salisbury for 15 years and N.C. Finishing Company for 27½ years. In the 1950s, he raced motorcycles and he thoroughly enjoyed bass fishing. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and a former member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Wilber Slate Young. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathleen P. Young whom he married June 22, 1947; children, Robert Ellis Young of Rockwell, Donna Young Weaver (David) of Charlotte, Loretta Young Bogle (Rick) of Salisbury and Doug Young (Kay) of Salisbury; a sister, Louva Young Daniel of St. Pauls; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Charlie Curtis and Rev. Kevin House officiating. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 3940 Liberty Rd., Gold Hill, NC 28071. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Young family. Online condolences may be made at

Wilton Ellis Young, 90, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Young was born Sept. 22, 1928 in Rowan County, to the late Clyde E. Young and Ollie B. Pethel Young. He was educated in Spencer schools. He was employed with Cone Mills of Salisbury for 15 years and N.C. Finishing Company for 27½ years. In the 1950s, he raced motorcycles and he thoroughly enjoyed bass fishing. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and a former member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Wilber Slate Young. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathleen P. Young whom he married June 22, 1947; children, Robert Ellis Young of Rockwell, Donna Young Weaver (David) of Charlotte, Loretta Young Bogle (Rick) of Salisbury and Doug Young (Kay) of Salisbury; a sister, Louva Young Daniel of St. Pauls; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Charlie Curtis and Rev. Kevin House officiating. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 3940 Liberty Rd., Gold Hill, NC 28071. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Young family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

(704) 633-2111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close