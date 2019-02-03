|
|
Sept 15, 1936 ~ Jan 28, 2019
Adriana Sampson Mitchell was born September 15, 1936, in Dordrecht, Netherlands. She passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 28, 2019. Her passing was sudden, due to complications related to a recent cancer diagnosis.
Adriana emigrated to the United States of America at the age of 12 with her mother, two older sisters, and a younger brother. A third sister, Annie, remained in the Netherlands where she still lives.
After graduating from West High School in Salt Lake City, Adriana married Robert Sampson (divorced). Together they had two beautiful children, Linda Rose Sampson and Robert E. Sampson, Jr. (Bobby). Adriana also has two grandchildren, Candace Marie Sampson and Olivia Rose Sampson, and a great-grandson, Eric Robert Sampson.
A fiercely dedicated mother, she worked tirelessly to provide a wonderful life for her kids. She was a key staff member of the Northwest Multipurpose Center when it opened in 1970. One of her favorite jobs was working as a personal secretary to Art Monson, the former Salt Lake County Treasurer. Following this position, she went on to have a successful career as an HR Professional with the State of Utah and then with Salt Lake County.
Throughout her adult life, Adriana was especially active in Democratic Party Politics, serving as party secretary for the Salt Lake County Democratic Party. In particular, she was an active and vocal participant in the Women's Equal Rights (ERA) movement in the early 1970s and developed life-long friendships with many like-minded women.
Following her retirement from Salt Lake County, Adriana moved to Florida with Anthony (Tony) Mitchell. They married in 2003. Adriana loved to golf, travel, cook, and spend time with her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandson, Eric. Adriana was an officer of the Women's Golf Association (WGA) at Dunedin Country Club in Dunedin, Florida. When arthritis took the fun out of golf, Adriana decided to return to Salt Lake City so that she could be closer to her family and friends.
Adriana is proceeded in death by her mother Margarete Hendrike van Slooten, and sisters Wilhelmina (Minnie) Harris and Margret Diepeveen. She is survived by sister Annie Grobben and brother John Grobben; husband Tony Mitchell; daughter Linda Sampson and son Bobby Sampson (Nancy Gregovich); granddaughters Candace Sampson (Mike Varanakis) and Olivia Sampson; and great-grandson Eric Sampson.
A celebration of Adriana's life will be on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share with the family your photos and memories at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019