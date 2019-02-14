Home

Arline Wanda Marshall


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
1936 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-Arline Wanda Marshall passed on the 12th of February to be with the rest of her family in heaven.
Our Mother, Wife, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, Cousin, Friend and and awesome human being Arline, a beautiful person who loved the outdoors, being with family and loved life and the church, passed away at Jordan Valley Hospital due kidney and liver failure which lead to her heart saying enough is enough.
Mom was born November 29th 1936 to Tom and Wanda Harris in Salt Lake City. Somewhere in time, she met our father, Darld. That blind date ended up lasting for over 65 years.
Darld and Arline were married April 4th 1953 which soon after had us four kids: Rick (Debra) Marshall, Diane Mower, Ron Mower and his wife Sandy, David (Pam)Marshall, Sherrol (Robert) Sloan.
From their 4 children, we gave Mom and Dad many Grandkids, Great Grandkids and Great Great Grandkids. OMG!
Heavenly father first received Diane. Diane got cancer which eventually took her from our family in 1997. Her and mom are surely hugging in heaven now.
If you know Arline, you know this can go on and on and on talking about our beloved mother that we're going to miss oh so much.
Services will be held privately by the family. The family invites you to their luncheon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 7380 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah 84084 Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 3:30 PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019
