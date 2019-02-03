|
Barbara B. Prokasy
03/14/1932 - 01/25/2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Barbara, 86, passed away after a sudden illness. Born to Fred and Alice Benditz. Survived by her siblings Beverly Kreh, Bonnie Schoch and Bill Benditz, daughters Kathi Geisler and Cheryl (Larry) Schumer, 2 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation. Please visit www.wiscombememorial.com to express condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019