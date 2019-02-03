Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Prokasy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara B. Prokasy


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara B. Prokasy Obituary
Barbara B. Prokasy
03/14/1932 - 01/25/2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Barbara, 86, passed away after a sudden illness. Born to Fred and Alice Benditz. Survived by her siblings Beverly Kreh, Bonnie Schoch and Bill Benditz, daughters Kathi Geisler and Cheryl (Larry) Schumer, 2 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation. Please visit www.wiscombememorial.com to express condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries