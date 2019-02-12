|
|
Barbara Evans
1959 - 2019
Barbara Evans, age 59, passed away surrounded by her family and loved ones, on February 10, 2019, from Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer diagnosed in August 2014.
Barbara was born on April 10, 1959, in Denver, Colorado to parents Charles and Eleanor Evens. She grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1977. She married Wilson Lugo on September 16, 1995. Barbara loved animals, good food, cooking and reading. She also loved stargazing and spent many evenings at stargazing festivals. An avid bike rider, Barbara loved the outdoors and enjoyed many weekends hiking the trails of Utah. Some of her favorite trips were to Southern Utah with her husband and 2 French Bulldogs.
Barbara worked for L-3 Communications for 31 years as a Financial Analyst. She was a hard working dedicated employee, and she made many wonderful friendships over the years.
Barbara is survived by her husband Wilson Lugo, sister Rebecca Wurster of Seattle, Washington, niece Olivia Wurster, and many more family and close friends, including her lifelong friend of 50 years, Taschiana Hemenway.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eleanor Evans.
Thanks to family and friends who stood by her with love and support thru this difficult time. A special thanks to Drs. Litton, and Macpherson and the nurses and staff at Utah Cancer Specialists for the care and compassion she received over the past four and a half years. They helped her achieve a full and high-quality life as she fought cancer. We'd also like to thank Quality Hospice Nurses and Staff for the care they provided in these final weeks.
Barbara's wish was to return to the earth naturally and therefore chose a Green Burial at Memorial Lake View Mortuary & Cemetery, 1640 Lake View Drive, Bountiful, UT. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, at 11 am.
'For my part, I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019