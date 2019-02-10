|
|
Barbara P. Reidy
May 15th, 1960 ~
December 24th, 2018
Daughter of (the late) Charlotte M. (Dodge) and F. Parker Reidy
On Christmas eve Santa came to take our little sister Barb on her last magical sleigh ride. She lived her young years in Topsfield, MA. Yet hroughout her life's journey she touched many people from Maine to Montana and from Ipswich, MA to her beloved Utah.
Barbs adventures skiing & hiking took her to the high peaks where the slopes were steep and the powder deep. After the ski season (& during her birth month of May), the desert is alive, vibrant & green. The cactus is in full bloom & the smell of sage fills the air. That's when she would head for the Moab area of Southern Utah to experience spring amongst the Red Rock. By day she'd be found hiking & exploring and at night, camping out under the stars, in the Indian Creek area, just outside of Canyonlands National Park.
Riding the rapids of the mighty Colorado River was another of her passions. She'd love to share those trips with friends. For Barb, riding big rapids was the thrill of a lifetime. She'd often say, "Rafting the big whitewater was much better than any amusement park ride could ever be!"
When by the water, Barb would often walk for miles along the red canyon rivers, ocean beaches or among the dunes. All along the way she'd always be picking up rocks, shells or an occasional piece of driftwood to bring home and add to her pieces of collected trinkets & treasures.
Barb was also a loyal sports fan. She'd always be rooting for the Boston home teams, the Bruins and this year's champion Patriots & Red Sox. Often she be seen wearing her Red Sox hat or New England Patriots t-shirt that seemed to bring good luck to her teams.
Throughout her life Barb showed true compassion & love to all of her family, friends & pets that filled her life with joy. Her cat Sweetie traveled the country from Salt Lake to Ipswich, and her beloved dog Dally was always in her heart.
Our little sister Barbie never gave up her enthusiasm for life. Her spirit was lifted by all the love and encouragement that was given to her by family and friends, both new and old, whom all embraced her.
We will forever cherish the fond memories of family gatherings, parties and weddings where Barb danced the night away, always with a big smile, planted wide on her face.
To honor our sister, please, share your memories, thoughts and photos of Barb with us so that we may include them at the "Celebration of Barb's Life" on Saturday, May 11th, at the "crack of noon", near Moab, at her spot at the Indian Creek Campground.
She now joins our loved ones who have walked this earthly path before her.
....And then there were five.
Thank you,
John, Chris (Wright), Frank, Jim and Mike Reidy
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019