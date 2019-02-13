|
|
Barbara Tweedie Poulson, 96, peacefully passed away February 11, 2019. Her vivacious personality and cute sense of humor will be fondly remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing her. She is survived by her children, David Poulson, Logan; Lani Poulson (Michael Rudick), Salt Lake City; and Lynda (Marty) Steed, Centerville. She will be greatly missed by her lifelong companions, the Tweedie sisters: Florine Morris, Gaithersburg, MD; Charliene Reed, Clinton; Mary Helen Parsons, Salt Lake City, and sister-in-law, Margene Tweedie, Salt Lake City.
Special thanks to the wonderful people at Creekside Senior Living and Renew Hospice, especially Coy and Marina, for their genuine affection and care.
A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful on Thursday, February 14 from 5:30-7:30 pm, and from 10:45-11:45 am at the Bountiful 34th Ward, 540 North 1200 East, prior to the funeral service at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 15. For full obituary, please visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019