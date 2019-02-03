|
July 17, 1926 ~ January 11, 2019
Our very astute and creative Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, Beverly Jean Gorder, passed away January 11, 2019, pushing her existence here on earth to the limits, at age 92; still telling everyone, "I feel pretty good." She was born in Milton, Utah, to Norman A. Gorder and Jenitt Lerwill Tucker Gorder on July 17, 1926. She was the youngest of 6 children by 12 years. She attended Morgan High school, where she played the clarinet and had a keen sense of rhythm, and was also a drum majorette for the band.
She started her career at the Ogden Supply Depot, where she worked for many years prior to having children and deciding to leave the workforce to be a full-time mom. After her children grew up, she reentered the workforce; working at the Internal Revenue Service as a Revenue Officer until 1986. She then worked for Spring Valley Park and Recreation after retirement. Beverly loved California, living in Belmont and San Diego for many years.
Mom was a great decorator and always had the most beautiful table settings for holidays. She was always a class act. She ensured that everyone had a great time; while hosting a party, planning an outing, or taking a trip to the beach with her picnic bag in tow, and a full bottle of wine.
Mom spent the past eight years in the loving care of her son and his girlfriend. Without that excellent care and humor provided, she may not have made it as long.
Preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Beverly is survived by her children Jill and Mark Loyola (Glinnea); grandchildren Tyler Bell (Kim), Michael Reynolds, Jr.; and great grandchild Brooklyn Bell.
Thank you to all the servers and staff at Stella Grill in Millcreek, Utah. Our Friday nights there were magic for her.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Beverly's wishes, we ask that everyone enjoy a picnic in the park, with a fresh baguette and bottle of Moscato or purchase something as unique as she was from a consignment/antique store.
We will miss your intelligence, quick wit, and unique humor, Mom. Until we meet again, CHEERS!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019