Aug 18, 1941 - Feb 6, 2019
Born August 18, 1941 to Loa Workman and George Dalton, Bonnie grew up in Chesterfield on Salt Lake's west side. She was married three times - first to Albert Brems (who later came back into her life as her last love), Boyd Mower (divorced after 26 years), and then David Gunter (who left her widowed). She was preceded in death by all seven siblings and her first love, Rex Casey. She leaves behind two daughters, Shawna Johnson and Sonja Jorgensen, many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, and all her nieces and nephews, which she loved like her own. She was blessed with two dear family members, Joni Player and Karoll Bundy, who were also considered her girls. She was everyone's mom or gram and will be missed by all. Services will be held Wednesday, February 13th at 11am at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, where a viewing will be held an hour earlier. More details can be found on their website: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salt-lake-city-ut/bonnie-gunter-8154044
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019