Carl Michael Rosenkrantz
1937 ~ 2019
Carl Michael Rosenkrantz, 81, passed away on January 25, 2019 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Superior, Arizona. He graduated from Jordan High School and Stevens Heneger Business College, completing a degree in business management. He went on to serve his country, spending 2 years working for the Naval Department in Washington, D.C.
For 40 plus years, Carl owned and managed grocery stores throughout Utah, California and Georgia. He made friends easily, winning them over with his rakish smile and wicked sense of humor.
He leaves behind his son, Todd (Andrea); grandchildren, Cassandra, Julia and Nikolas; best friend and ex-wife, Rebekah; brothers: Gary (Kathy), David (Chris), and Don (Diana); and sisters: Diana Albrand and Sandra (Bob) Harris. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carraff P. (Gail) and Thelma Barben Rosenkrantz; sister, Dorothy (Bob) Strombach; and brother, Gail (Sherrie) Rosenkrantz.
Special thanks and appreciation to Highland Care Center and the amazing staff that spent time with Carl and made him comfortable over the last 3 months. Per Carl's request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Parkinson's Foundation.Condolences at www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019