AKA "Mom "
Wife, Mother and friend, passed away at her home February 7th, 2019, with her husband Lloyd E. Kay & Kari Kay (Troy E. White-Kay) by her side. She was born December 9th, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Maureen Ingram (Jacob L. Capps WW11) - Ray Demers. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 13th at Serenity Funeral Home, 12278 S. Lone Peak Pkwy, Draper, Utah, from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by a Graveside Service at Redwood Memorial Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd, West Jordan, Utah, at 12:30pm. "May your gardens always be in bloom and the Weeds be few" We all will miss you! To see full obituary and to share condolences visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019