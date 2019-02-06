|
In Loving Memory
Cecil Raymond Hedger, 71, passed away from issues related to heart failure on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
He is survived by his daughter, Anne Oberdzinski, son-in law David, grandchildren Jack and Katie of Denver, Colorado, sister Pat Kuehn, brother-in-law Bill, and nieces Shannon Kuehn, Alissa Dykema, and Katelyn Kuehn, and former spouse Jane Hedger. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Willie Hedger.
Cecil was born in Tracy, Minnesota on February 28, 1947. He graduated from the University of South Dakota and earned his law degree from the University of Nebraska in 1972. He began practicing labor law with the firm Nelson and Harding in Lincoln, Nebraska and then later in Denver, Colorado. He relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1996, where he continued his work in labor relations litigation and family law. During his career, Cecil served on the Board of Directors of the Utah chapter of the National MS Society. He was awarded the 2008 Norman Cohn Hope Award, the most prestigious volunteer award bestowed for exceptional leadership and commitment to the National MS Society.
Throughout his life, Cecil was dedicated to his legal practice. He delighted in his role of grandfather. He will be remembered for his intelligence, dapper style, quick sense of humor, and extensive book collection. His wisdom and tender heart endeared him to all who crossed his path.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Place of interment: Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Utah chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1440 Foothills Drive Suite 200 Salt Lake City, Utah 84108.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019