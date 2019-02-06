|
|
Christer Andre Haugsoen
1976-2019
Born in Bergen, Norway, on 9 January 1976, beloved son to Fridtjof Rune and Barbara Evenson Haugsoen, Christer Andre Haugsoen passed away on 1 February 2019. Christer lived in Bergen, Oslo, California, Salt Lake City, and Virginia.
Christer, an Eagle Scout, graduated from East High School in 1994 and joined the Navy in 1998, serving on the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier and at Naval Submarine Base New London. He married Barbara Rose Fredrick in July 2002 and lived in Virginia Beach for many years. Graduating from culinary school, Chef Christer loved cooking and hosting an annual Fourth of July barbecue. In May 2017 he received a BS degree and was pursuing an MBA from Westminster.
Christer's parents, stepmother Jane, siblings Jorgen, Ana, Kari, Rune Erik, and Jens, niece Kristina, and dog Nora will greatly miss him.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 11:00 am at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E S Temple, Salt Lake City. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 5-7:00 pm and Thursday at 10:00 prior to services. Interment: Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N Street.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019