Closs "L" Stewart
Ever Remembered
Closs "L" Stewart, husband, father, grandfather, man of faith. Born Nov. 5, 1919, died Feb 10, 2019.
Survived by wife Fern and children, Linda (Jerry), Dawn (Bob), Arlo (Carma), Louise (Mark), Lowell (Marcy), Darrell (Penny) 26 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Thursday Feb 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy. (10600 S). Funeral Service Friday Feb. 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Chapel located at 2976 Winchester Drive, West Valley City with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 prior. Interment Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
Longer obituary and online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019