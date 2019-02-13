Home

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 S)
Sandy, UT
View Map
Connie Trappett Milligan


Connie Trappett Milligan Obituary
Connie Trappett
Milligan
Aug. 26, 1943 - Feb. 8, 2019
Connie passed away peacefully in her sleep with her loving husband Larry of 57 years by her side. She is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Shelly (Mike) Johnson, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by mother Leah Wilson and son Larry Jr.
A viewing will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 S), Sandy, Utah. For more information visit larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019
