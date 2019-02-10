Home

Dale L. Stone

Dale L. Stone Obituary
Dale L. Stone
"Stoney"
Dale L Stone (Stoney), age 67, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on February 6, 2019. He was born to parents, Keith and Leona Stone, on December 15, 1951 in Bountiful, Utah.
Stoney was a Navy veteran and proudly served his country aboard a Navy destroyer during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed a passion for cars - you could always find him on the sofa on the weekends watching the race during NASCAR season. He loved working in the yard and spending time with his family.
Stoney met the love of his life, Bisket, and they married February 11, 1980. Together they raised their beautiful daughter , Samantha (Sami).
He is survived by his wife and daughter; his mother, Leona; brother, Robert (Peggy) Stone; and sister, Jo Anne (Dale) Madsen, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved.
A private event will be held in the near future to honor Stoney's memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019
