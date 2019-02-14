|
|
David Henry Kimmerle
1977 - 2019
David Henry Kimmerle, 41, passed away February 5, 2019, leaving behind his parents, Charles & Diane Kimmerle, sisters Karli Kimmerle, Jessica (Scott) Whipple, Alisha Kimmerle and his daughter Taalor, as well as a large extended family and innumerable friends. His life inspired many to reach (train) to be their best self and achieve their dreams. We will miss our Good Boy.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, 1:00 PM, at the LDS Church on 11800 South 2812 West in South Jordan, Utah. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019