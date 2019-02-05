|
David James Magana
September 30, 1954 ~
January 2019
David James Magana passed away peacefully at his home of natural causes.
David was born in Salt Lake to Dave and Sharon Magana. David had a beautiful heart, he was full of kindness and was caring and loyal. David worked for Ultra Dent for many years and was a member of the Sober Rider Motorcycle Club. He loved the friendships he made, his family, his bike and the open road.
David is proceeded in death by his mother, Sharon Tustison Magana. He is survived by his two daughters, Ashleigh (Justin) Rasmussen, and Connilynn Fraser, Grandson, Holger Rasmussen, Father, Dave (Maxine) Magana. Brother, Dan (DeNice) Magana, Sisters, Karrie (Lewis) Hamilton, Sharry (Jeff) Gerrard, Gerri (Tracy) Jobes and many loving Nephews, Nieces, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Tribute will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 12:00p.m. at the Christ in Life Church in Salt Lake City (801 East 900 South).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019