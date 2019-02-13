Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
David Allred
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
6/8/63 - 2/11/19
Our father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend passed away on a beautiful February morning. David was the youngest child of James Kenneth Allred and Ruthal Watkins Ainsworth. He grew up in the Holiday area and contributed to Skyline High Athletics. David loved the outdoors; camping, hunting and fishing with his Grandpa Watkins, dad and family. He had a big heart and would give you the shirt off his back. His choice to be an Organ Donor will benefit many others. He was a master gardener and we all enjoyed the fruits of his harvest. David leaves behind his sons; Richard Lawrence (Niquole), and James Taylor. Two grandsons; Kheelan Makaio and Aiden Kuhio, Father, Mother; Brothers; Laury, (Dusty), Al (Wendy), and sister; Teresa (Bob), many nieces and nephews and friends. He is now reunited with his sister Rochelle.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Broomhead Funeral Home. 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah. (broomheadfuneralhome.com)
