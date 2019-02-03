Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Memorial Estates
3115 E. Bengal Blvd
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
1925 - 2019
Dean J. West Obituary
Wayne West
1925-2019
Wayne West, beloved father and grandfather, 93, passed away January 31, 2019. Born September 4, 1925, Ogden, Utah to Raymond Porter West and Petronella Grondsma. Married Betsy Empey, June 20, 1949 in Salt Lake City. Betsy passed away July 6, 2002.
Served in the Navy in WWII. Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survived by children Rick (Terri) West, Donald (Tag) West, Dean (Kelley) West, Cindy (Rick) Dangerfield; sister, Sharon (Stuart) Stout; 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held, Friday, February 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.) A visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) from 6-8 p.m.
Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019
