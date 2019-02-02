Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Plymouth View Senior Housing
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Astill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Dolores Ellen (Lori) Astill


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
1926 ~ 2019
Dolores Astill passed away suddenly on January 4, 2019 at her residence at Summit Vista. She was 92. She was the seventh of seven children born to Lily Ham and Herbert Astill. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from S High School when she was 16. She took a 3 year nursing course at Salt Lake General Hospital. She received her RN in 1947, and her RPN in 1955. She joined the Navy, March 1951 and served as an ensign nurse until 1953.
Dolores attended the U of U and received her Bachelor of Science in 1948. She received her MS in 1962, and her PHD in 1969.
She moved to Brooklyn NY and dedicated her career to working in the school program. Later she moved to W Palm Beach and then back to SCL in 2017.
Dolores loved to travel and would often drive he VW Beetle cross country to spend summers with family in SLC.
She was loving and generous to her friends and family. She was very active and enjoyed her independence. She will be greatly missed by those that know and love her.
A life celebration will be held February 16th at Plymouth View Senior Housing from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. 4754 Plymouth View Drive, Taylorsville UT 84123
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries