|
|
May 27, 1927 -
February 24, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Avid skier, outdoorsman, and explorer, Donald Al (Don) Berg, took to the slopes in the sky on Sunday, February 24th, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91-and-three-quarters years young. Family and friends of Don are invited to attend a viewing on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, SLC, Utah. To view Don's full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019