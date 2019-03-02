Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Donald Berg
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
May 27, 1927 -
February 24, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Avid skier, outdoorsman, and explorer, Donald Al (Don) Berg, took to the slopes in the sky on Sunday, February 24th, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91-and-three-quarters years young. Family and friends of Don are invited to attend a viewing on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, SLC, Utah. To view Don's full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
