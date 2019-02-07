|
|
1928 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Doris Alvida Larson McOmie, fourth daughter and youngest of nine children born to John Helmfred and Selma Maria Grell Larson. Born December 8, 1928 in Malad, Idaho. Raised in Vernon, Utah and Woods Cross, Utah. Upon the death of her father in 1943 the family moved to Yale Avenue in Salt Lake City. She graduated from West High in 1947 where she met the love of her life Ed McOmie. They were married August 16, 1947 in Salt Lake. They were sealed in the Jordan Valley Temple May 13, 1993. Doris was truly an earthly angel. She never spoke against anyone and was always giving and loving to every one she met. She did factory work until an industrial accident forced her early retirement. She especially loved her family and would sacrifice anything for them. She loved long rides, picnics, Frank Sinatra, and attending anything that her children, grand children, and great-grand children were involved in. She will be missed so very much.
She is survived by her 4 children, her companion daughter Neta, Salt Lake; Dave McOmie (Kathy), Olathe,CO; Kay Hill (Gary), Lehi,UT; Kathleen Hartman (Bob), West Jordan; 9 living grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great- grand children and 1 brother Everett (Thelda) Larson, St.George, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband David Edward McOmie Sr., beloved grandson Adam Hartman and great-granddaughter McKayla Tuckey, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Harmony Hospice for the provided, loving care for Doris.
Rest in Peace and Love Dear Angel.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 8th evening from 6:00 to 8:00 at Wasatch Lawns Mortuary 3401 S. Highland Dr. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9th from 11:00 to Noon at the Forest Dale LDS church on 729 E. Ashton Ave., SLC. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior. The Grave side services are at 12:30 at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019