Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435) 896-5484
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Winn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Winn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Mae Winn Obituary
Dorothy Winn
Aurora, Utah
Dorothy Mae Jessen Forbush Winn passed away February 4, 2019 in American Fork. Born April 8, 1932, in Glenwood, Utah to James Oscar and Margie Payne Jessen.
She is survived by her sons: Steven (Sherry) Forbush and Larry (Carmen) Winn; stepsons: Bill (Ruth) Winn, Randy (Janice) Winn, and Tracy (Lori) Winn. She left a large posterity.
Dorothy enjoyed family and high school class reunions (hers or others) and funerals…hers will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel, 50 South 100 West, Richfield where friends may call Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Monroe City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary and guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries