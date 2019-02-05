|
|
Dorothy Winn
Aurora, Utah
Dorothy Mae Jessen Forbush Winn passed away February 4, 2019 in American Fork. Born April 8, 1932, in Glenwood, Utah to James Oscar and Margie Payne Jessen.
She is survived by her sons: Steven (Sherry) Forbush and Larry (Carmen) Winn; stepsons: Bill (Ruth) Winn, Randy (Janice) Winn, and Tracy (Lori) Winn. She left a large posterity.
Dorothy enjoyed family and high school class reunions (hers or others) and funerals…hers will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel, 50 South 100 West, Richfield where friends may call Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Monroe City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary and guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019