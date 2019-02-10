|
Edward Rene Goffaux
Sep. 19, 1935 ~ Feb. 2, 2019
On February 2, 2019 Ed was joyfully received by Heavenly Father, his parents, nephew, grand-children and great-grandson.
Ed was born in Charleston, West Virginia to Lenora Catherine Hulbert and Joseph Rene Goffaux on September 19, 1935. Ed graduated from St. Mary's High School and from St. Joseph College on the Rio Grand in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He received his MBA from Pepperdine University in California.
Love of God, family and his passion for sailing gave his life meaning, direction and offered those around him many "opportunities" for learning. A man of integrity, deep commitment, and strong values always placed others needs above himself.
He is survived by his wife Linda; mother-in-law Elizabeth Quintana; brother Joseph Frank Goffaux; children by a previous marriage to Lyn Goffaux include Julie Kirschman, Celeste (Ron) Rosquist, Paul (Sherry) Goffaux, and Frances (Brett) Burgeson; 20 grand-children; and 25 great-grand-children. We will all miss his "ism's" and opportunities.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pheasant Run and Rocky Mountain Hospice for their care and support.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, February 12th at 7:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, where visitation will continue until 9:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday February 13th, at 12:30 PM at the Cathedral of The Madeleine, 331 East South Temple. Committal to follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave & "T" St. All are invited to refreshments in Scanlan Hall (located in the basement of The Cathedral) following the graveside.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019