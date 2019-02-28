Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2215 E. Roosevelt Ave
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2215 E. Roosevelt Ave
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2215 E. Roosevelt Ave
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Rothwell Anderson


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen Rothwell Anderson Obituary
Ellen Rothwell Anderson
1921 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Heaven gained an angel and a beloved daughter of God when Ellen Rothwell Anderson, 97, peacefully returned home, February 22, 2019. Born March 16, 1921, Moore, ID to James Andrew and Bertha Weight Rothwell. Married Dewey C. Anderson, June 12, 1943, Missoula, MT. Dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Survived by daughters Shari Milner, Bolinas, CA; Tami Anderson, Salt Lake City; Diane Hoffman, Moab; son-in-law Ron Bybee, Las Cruces, NM; and a posterity of 23, almost 24. Preceded in death by her husband, daughter Ricki A. Bybee, granddaughter Hanna Hoffman, and son-in-law Ken Hoffman.
Visitation March 1, 6-8 pm and March 2, 10:30-11:30 am, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2215 E. Roosevelt Ave, SLC. Funeral March 2, 12:00 pm, same building. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn. Condolences and full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now