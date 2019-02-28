|
Ellen Rothwell Anderson
1921 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Heaven gained an angel and a beloved daughter of God when Ellen Rothwell Anderson, 97, peacefully returned home, February 22, 2019. Born March 16, 1921, Moore, ID to James Andrew and Bertha Weight Rothwell. Married Dewey C. Anderson, June 12, 1943, Missoula, MT. Dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Survived by daughters Shari Milner, Bolinas, CA; Tami Anderson, Salt Lake City; Diane Hoffman, Moab; son-in-law Ron Bybee, Las Cruces, NM; and a posterity of 23, almost 24. Preceded in death by her husband, daughter Ricki A. Bybee, granddaughter Hanna Hoffman, and son-in-law Ken Hoffman.
Visitation March 1, 6-8 pm and March 2, 10:30-11:30 am, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2215 E. Roosevelt Ave, SLC. Funeral March 2, 12:00 pm, same building. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn. Condolences and full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019