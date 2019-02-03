|
Oct 4, 1922 - Feb 1, 2019
Heaven received a beautiful angel when our mom passed away on February 1, 2019.
Elna was born October 4, 1922 in Raymond, Alberta, Canada to Lemuel M Adams and Annie Eveson Adams.
She married Jack E Brady on June 10, 1940 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Elna was always ready to help anyone in need, from raising grandkids to letting her family members live with her and Dad.
Our mom held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from Relief Society President, Primary President and teacher.
Elna was the American Business Women's Associations President and other positions.
She worked at Leisure Pool and Spa with her son John for 25 years.
Our mom became an American Citizen on August 7, 1953, but always loved her home land of Canada.
Elna is survived by 4 children; Ella Rae (Tom) Edwards, Jo Ann Schuldies, Merrilyn (Lynn) Kirkman, John (Kim) Brady. 19 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, 28 great great grandchildren and 2 great great great grandchildren. 2 sisters Eileen, Marion, 1 brother Donald, 2 sister in-laws Renee and Jill.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, daughter Karen, son in-law Doug, 2 grandsons Jimmy, Doug, great granddaughter Jodi, 1 great grandson Chance, 4 brothers Merrill, Allen, Ray and Reid.
Funeral services will held Thursday February, 7, 2019 at the West Point Lake View Stake Center 855 N. 4000 W. at 11:00 AM with a viewing prior at 10:00 AM. There will a viewing held the night before Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 6-8 PM at the same location.
Interment will be in the West Point City Cemetery.
Services under the direction Myer Mortuary Roy, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019