In Loving Memory
Ethan, I've always known you were an old soul. The perfect blend of mischief, kindness, humor, sensitivity, thoughtfulness, innocence, wisdom, irreverence... How fortunate we had you in our lives for 14 yrs, 5 mos & 26 days. I miss your laugh, snarky comments, hugs, sly glances...just everything. You 'll always be remembered, loved, missed. It's been a grueling 5 years without you. Thank you for the signs you send from wherever it is your spirit roams. I look forward to being together as souls & treasure every memory we made as humans. Love, Mom
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019