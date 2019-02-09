|
|
1949 ~ 2019
Ev, as he liked to be called, arrived in this world on September 6, 1949 at 2:07 on a Tuesday morning and departed on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was in a fine family raised by the sweetest mother you can imagine. During his life he helped raise a fantastic daughter and three terrific grandkids, all of which he considers his greatest accomplishment.
He studied, traveled made friends, and did his best. He helped others when he could and was most grateful for help offered to him. He loved to study and attend school, almost as much as he loved spending time with friends. He enjoyed having fun discussions with everyone and even relished telling a few exaggerated stories of his own. He claimed to be an expert at futzing
(wasting time for those of you who don't futz). He also enjoyed his dogs, watching good comedy and listening to almost all forms of music.
This is just a tad bit of the man called Ev. He begs your pardon for not staying longer but decided it's time to start his next great adventure. His parting remarks are "Life is good and I can't complain"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019