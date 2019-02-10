Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Freddie L Hannert, Sr.
1946 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-Freddie L Hannert, Sr. passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer on February 5, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1946 in San Diege, California to Ferdiand and Esther Hannert. Freddie Sr. married Tresha Ann Quinn in 1965. They had just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. They are the parents of three children. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He Retired from Kennecott Copper after 28 years of service. He is survived by his wife Tresha, daughters Pamela Beck and Donna Walters, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Alice, son Freddie Jr., grandson Seth Beck, Son in Law Dale Beck, Sister in laws Delana White and Patti Quinn. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Thank you Brighton Hospice for their care and support. A celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, 2 PM with a gathering 1 hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019
