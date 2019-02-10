|
1936 ~ 2019
Judge Garr M. King, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family in Portland, Oregon on February 5, 2019. He will be remembered by family and friends as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and colleague.
Mike King was born in 1936 in Pocatello, Idaho and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah where he attended Judge Memorial High School and the University of Utah. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1954 and was stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco and deployed to Japan. While in San Francisco, Mike met the love of his life Mary Jo. They married in 1957 in San Francisco, moved to Salt Lake City, and then moved to Mary Jo's hometown of Portland, Oregon in 1959. Together they raised seven children and have thirteen grandchildren.
After moving to Portland, Mike worked for the US National Bank and as a Trust Officer for the Oregon Bank while attending night school at the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College. In 1963, Mike began his law career in the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office as a Deputy District Attorney. He entered the private practice of law in 1966 with the law firm Morrison & Bailey. In 1973, he joined Jack Kennedy to form the law firm Kennedy & King where he practiced as a trial attorney for over 25 years. He served as President of the Multnomah County Bar Association from 1975-76 and became a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers in 1984 and served on the Board of Regents. In 1998, he was appointed by President Clinton as a judge to the United States District Court for the District of Oregon. Mike's fairness, empathy, common sense, and deep respect for the law and his profession made him a trusted and respected member of the Portland legal community.
The joy that Mike found with his family and friends will be his lasting legacy. He loved spending time with Mary Jo, their children, and grandchildren at their Black Butte Ranch home playing golf, tennis, raking pine needles and gathering the family for a barbeque on the deck. Mike enjoyed golfing with his friends at Columbia Edgewater Country Club and at Bandon Dunes. He played tennis at the Multnomah Athletic Club with close friends for many years. Home improvement and gardening projects kept him busy at his home in Portland. Mike and Mary Jo had a wonderful group of friends and colleagues and warm memories of their gatherings and travels throughout the world together. Mike was a generous contributor to his community with pro bono legal work and active involvement with All Saints, Central Catholic and Lewis & Clark Law School.
Mike is loved deeply by his wife Mary Jo; and his family: Mary Beth Powell, Mike King (Diane), Matt King (Karen), Jim King, Meg Conant (Clarke), John King (Lisa), and David King (pre-deceased); his grandchildren: Ryan King (Lauren), Matthew King, Meghan King, Tanner King, Elliot King, Peter King, Stephanie King, Elizabeth Conant, John Conant, Lauren King, Claire Powell, Peter Conant, and Jason King; his late mother, Geraldine King; and his siblings: Patrick King (Florence), Kathleen McPolin, Shannon Myrin, Timothy King, Calleen Letaconnoux (Francois), and Terry King (Elaine).
Remembrances to Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College (Jack L. Kennedy Scholarship for Working Evening Law Students).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019