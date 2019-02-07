|
|
March 25, 1937 ~
January 31, 2019
Mountain Home, UT-Glenn M. Fenn was born March 25, 1937, in Montwell, UT to Susan Belle and George Fenn. He was raised in Roosevelt, UT. He married Doris Ann Moore. They were later divorced. He married Sheila Gailey on November 22, 1972. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They spent their lives together in Granger, Magna, and Mountain Home, UT. Glenn will be missed by the love of his life Sheila, brother Myrlin (Marva) Fenn, and sister Myrna Spaulding, sister-in-law Marion Fenn, Children Debbie (Duane) Harvey, Gregory Glenn (Kristin) Fenn, Deana (Lon) Glazier. Step-daughters Shauna Thornton and Treesa Parker, 22 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughters Pamela and Danette Fenn, son Wayne Fenn, sisters; Marvella Olsen, Myrth Roberts, and Ella Fenn, brothers Norman, Therlow, Leonal and Earl Fenn.
Glenn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints holding many callings. He loved his family, dancing, coaching little league baseball, talking to everyone he met, spending time outdoors, and cheering on his Utes.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the same location with interment to follow.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019