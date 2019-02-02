|
|
James "Jimmy"
Lynn Gallegos
January 9th 1952 ~
January 27th 2019.
Our precious father, grandfather, uncle, brother, cousin, nephew, friend and neighbor, James "Jimmy" Lynn Gallegos 67 passed away on January 27th 2019. Jimmy was born January 9th 1952 in Salt Lake City, UT to Manuel and Mercedes "Cora" (Rodriguez) Gallegos. He married Jackie Barkmeier in 1969 and had two children Brandee and Anthony. They later divorced. Twenty-one years later in Oregon he had a baby girl, Angela. Jimmy had an adventurous soul throughout his life, moving through Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Canada. In his later years he spent his time living in Park City, UT, accompanied by his dear friend Barbara Mayben. Cancer may have taken his life in the end but he kept his lively spirit through his battle. He continues to fight against this disease by donating his body to the U of U Neurobiology and Anatomy Program for medical research and in hopes of saving future lives. Jimmy always said he didn't have anything to give besides his love but he gave more than he could ever know. Survived by his children: Brandee, Anthony and Angela. Siblings: Cynthia, Sandra and Terry. 4 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren. He will be remembered for his stories, laughs, loyalty and of course his love. Services will be held on Saturday February 9th 2019 @2pm. 5830 S Waterbury Way Murray UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2019