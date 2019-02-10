|
|
Janice Elaine Fontana Ehrhardt
1938-2019
Janice, mother of Chris & Rachel Ehrhardt and Matthew Bush, passed away peacefully, on 4 Feb. 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held Sat. Feb. 16th, 7pm at the Butler West Stake Center, 1845 E 7200 So. A viewing will be held at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E Bengal Blvd. (7600 So), from 9:30-11am that morning, followed by burial at 12pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S Highland Dr.
Special thanks to Keystone Hospice, particularly CJ Wilkinson, Herlinda Goble, and Father Chris Zoephel for their gentle care and support. Please see www.cannonmortuary.com for further details.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019