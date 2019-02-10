Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E Bengal Blvd.
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 S Highland Dr.
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Butler West Stake Center
1845 E 7200 So.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Ehrhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Elaine Fontana Ehrhardt


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Elaine Fontana Ehrhardt Obituary
Janice Elaine Fontana Ehrhardt
1938-2019
Janice, mother of Chris & Rachel Ehrhardt and Matthew Bush, passed away peacefully, on 4 Feb. 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held Sat. Feb. 16th, 7pm at the Butler West Stake Center, 1845 E 7200 So. A viewing will be held at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E Bengal Blvd. (7600 So), from 9:30-11am that morning, followed by burial at 12pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S Highland Dr.
Special thanks to Keystone Hospice, particularly CJ Wilkinson, Herlinda Goble, and Father Chris Zoephel for their gentle care and support. Please see www.cannonmortuary.com for further details.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.