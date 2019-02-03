|
Jay Edmund Williams
1925 ~ 2019
Passed peacefully January 31, 2019. Born in Grantsville, UT to Edmund L. Williams and Hilda Johnson May 4, 1925. His Father's death preceded his birth so he was raised by his mother and step father Ray Anderson.
Naval WWII Veteran served in the Pacific Arena on the destroyer USS Massey.
Married Donette Callister - 2 children, Daughter Lynne, Son Lloyd. Divorced.
Married Fritzi Feulner - Divorced
Married Colleen S. Groesbeck who brought her four daughters to the marriage and they added an exchange student (foster son) from Bogota.
Lifetime career as an executive in the insurance industry. Lived in Marin County, CA for 35 years before returning to Utah in 1990.
Survived by children: Lynne (Craig) Peterson, Lloyd (Joan) Williams, four step daughters, and foster son, Sister Francis (Buck) Schumaker, TX, 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing Monday February 4, 2019 6:00-8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home 4330 S. Redwood Rd. Taylorsville, UT.
Graveside Service and Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 1342 E. 500 S. SLC, UT February 5, 2019 at 12 noon.
Special Thanks to all the staff at Hidden Valley Assisted Living Facility in South Ogden and to Comfort Worx Hospice, especially Aubrey, Kaylie, Carla, and April.
Full Obituary: www.mcdougalhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019