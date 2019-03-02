|
JoAnn ' Jode ' Jolley
Henderson
March 2, 2018
Been A Year, Seems Like A Day, Seems Like A Lifetime
Because Someone We All Love Is In Heaven …
There Is A Little Bit Of Heaven In All Our Homes …
Remembering You Is Easy, We Do It Everyday … Missing You Is The Heartache That Will Not Go Away …
Your Beautiful Love Lives On In The Kids …
I Miss My Sis ... Love You Jode
Your Wings Were Ready … My Heart Has Not Caught Up …
You Are In My Mind, My Heart, My Soul …
Love You, My Babee ….
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019