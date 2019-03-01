|
Joanne Titcomb Cooper
1931 ~ 2019
Heaven was elated and throngs of angels joyfully cheered at the arrival of one of God's most beloved children. Joanne Titcomb Cooper came face to face with her Savior on Monday February 25, 2019. Although she was 87, her death was unexpected and we were heartbroken. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at St. Marks Hospital.
The youngest of eight children, Joanne Ardene was born on September 20, 1931 in Magna, Utah to Niels Luke and Celia Sorensen Titcomb. She often recited the names of her siblings, Dick, Kelly, Bob, Creed, Bernard, Gwen and Dorothy. Even in her later years she talked about them. At a tender age, she married John Joseph Cooper. They were blessed with three children, Linda, John Jr. and Galen. Boy, how she loved those children!
Joanne was a proud graduate of Granite High School and Salt Lake Community College. Division of Child and Family Services benefited from her employ for over 30 years. Then came retirement, and she enjoyed those days immensely. She was a well-known, loved and very faithful member of Midvalley Bible Church for over 50 years. She was most notably recognized for her many years of service in the nursery with her best friend and sister Dorothy. Dorothy died exactly one year and two days before her.
Kindness and joy exuded from her very soul. She was frequently referred to as "the kindest, sweetest person I've ever known." She was especially loved by her family. Her daughter-in-law, Amber wanted to say she was truly blessed when Joanne became her mother in law and that they loved one another.
Joanne was pre-deceased by her youngest son, Galen. She is survived by her daughter, "Lin" and son "Joe" (Amber). Her grandchildren, Brandon Hoxer, Kristen and Kadee Cooper as well as her great grandchildren Hailey Madsen (Brett), Damon, Creed, Addison and Everly Hoxer and Maycee Jo Fairbanks. She also leaves behind great-great grandchildren Bryleigh, Zoey and Rowan Madsen.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2pm. There will be a viewing prior to services from 12:30 until 1:45 at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary located at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered "Come with me"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019