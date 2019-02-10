|
1938 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT -John Gordon Carroll, Sr. passed away in his home February 7, 2019. Survived by his wife Sharon, children Lori (Kevin) Nielson, John (Sonja) Carroll, Brian (Mindy) Carroll and his favorite grand and great grandchildren. Viewing Monday, February 11th 6-8:00 PM at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South. Funeral Services Tuesday, February 12th 11:00 AM, Bennion 19th Ward Chapel, 6250 South 2200 West with a viewing one hour prior to the service. For full obituary please visit www.valleyviewfh.com.
