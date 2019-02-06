|
|
1939 ~ 2019
Juanita 'Babe' Gallegos Sandoval
Juanita passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1939 to Ross and Bernice Gallegos in Montrose CO. Married to Joe Sandoval for 62 years. He preceded her in death November 2017.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1040 West 400 South. A vigil service will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City.
Full obituary available at odonnellandsons.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019