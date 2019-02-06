Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Catholic Church
1040 West 400 South
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Sandoval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Gallegos "Babe" Sandoval

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita Gallegos "Babe" Sandoval Obituary
1939 ~ 2019
Juanita 'Babe' Gallegos Sandoval
Juanita passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1939 to Ross and Bernice Gallegos in Montrose CO. Married to Joe Sandoval for 62 years. He preceded her in death November 2017.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1040 West 400 South. A vigil service will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City.
Full obituary available at odonnellandsons.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries