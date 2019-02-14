Home

Services
Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
River 6th Ward
7350 S. 1300 W.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
River 6th Ward
7350 S. 1300 W.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
River 6th Ward
7350 S. 1300 W.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
Kermit Wayne Miller


1943 - 2019 Obituary
Kermit Wayne Miller Obituary
1943 ~ 2019
Kermit Wayne Miller, 75, passed away at his home, February 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born in Murray, Utah to Kermit M. and Thora C. Miller, May 6, 1943, the second of five children.
Wayne married Kathy Peterson in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised four sons; Gary (Jen), Mark (Danna), Andy (Mauri), and Chris (Amber). They have 20 cherished grandchildren.
By trade, Wayne was an electrical engineer. He loved gardening and motorcycling and enjoyed his cars.
Survived by his family, his brother, Doug, and his Sister, Eileen.
Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Sherm and Ed.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00am at the River 6th Ward, 7350 S. 1300 W., West Jordan, Utah. Viewing will take place on Friday, February 15th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, February 16th from 9:30am to 10:30am.
To share condolences to the family you can visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019
