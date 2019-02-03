Home

Lenny Cancel


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lenny Cancel Obituary
Lenny Cancel
Sept. 20, 1962 - Jan. 19, 2019
Lenny's light filled every space he occupied, and the light was suddenly extinguished by unexplained heart failure on a snowy Friday morning, January 18, 2019. He lived his life with joy and intensity, and he shared it with everyone he touched.
A public Celebration of Lenny's Life will be announced.
Our hearts are broken...
Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Memories and photos may be shared, and an extended obituary may be viewed at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019
