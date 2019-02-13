Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila Joy Watkins


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lila Joy Watkins
1943 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Lila Joy Watkins passed away on February 9, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born on November 17, 1943, to James and Afton Greenfield in Murray, UT. An evening viewing will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:30 PM with an hour prior viewing at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.