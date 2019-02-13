|
|
Lila Joy Watkins
1943 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Lila Joy Watkins passed away on February 9, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born on November 17, 1943, to James and Afton Greenfield in Murray, UT. An evening viewing will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:30 PM with an hour prior viewing at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019