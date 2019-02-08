|
"God Bless You"
3/28/1932 ~ 1/23/2019
Our beloved mother Lillie passed away peacefully Wednesday January 23, 2019. She was born March 28, 1932 to Tomas and Adelina Martinez in Lumberton, New Mexico, and moved to La Sal, UT at the age of 5.
She graduated from College of Eastern Utah and earned a degree of Bachelor's in Education, and at 24 she worked as an elementary school teacher in Monticello, UT where she met Edward J. Bartell, and they later married November 17, 1956.
They had 5 children together and she also raised Edward's 4 children as her own. She later retired from Tooele Army Depot as a heavy mobile mechanic. She was a talented artist and loved doing crafts, and sharing them with her loved ones. She had the biggest heart and would do anything to help anyone in need, especially her family. We will all miss her beautiful soul.
She is survived by her children Bret (Cindy), Kenny (Jana), Curtis (Judy), and Sherry; Step- children; David, Keith, and Colleen; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Mary, and Connie; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Edward; son Tracy (Mary); step-son Calvin; brothers Henry and Tomas; sisters Adelina, Inez and Bennie.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9th at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on 9757 S 1700 E Sandy Visitation will start at 10:00 AM, and funeral mass will start at 10:30 AM. There will be food after mass in the parish center of the church, a gravesite burial will be at Valley View Cemetery on 4335 W 4100 S West Valley City at 2:30 PM that same day.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019