1932 ~ 2019
West Jordan, Utah - Luella Faucett was born on July 5, 1932 and passed away peacefully in her home, on February 7, 2019. She was married to William Faucett and was the mother of Marva Gneiting.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Sunset Ridge 9th Ward Chapel at 8134 South Echo View Drive (6261 West), beginning at 11 am in the Relief Society room. A viewing will precede the funeral services beginning at 10 am. Burial will be at the Camp Williams Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. For full obituary please see: www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019