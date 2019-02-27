|
|
Marcia Ann Morgan Christiansen
May 17, 1935 - February 24, 2019
Marcia Ann Morgan Christiansen, eternal companion of Richard Ogden Christiansen, returned to her heavenly home on February 24, 2019 after a 5-month battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Centerville 3rd Ward meetinghouse (900 S. 400 E.). A viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful (295 N. Main Street), and again on Saturday, March 2, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Centerville meetinghouse. Interment will be at the Centerville City Cemetery (650 E. 400 S.) immediately following the funeral (see a complete obituary at www.russonmortuary.com)
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019