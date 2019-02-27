Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Centerville 3rd Ward meetinghouse
900 S. 400 E.
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Centerville 3rd Ward meetinghouse
900 S. 400 E.
Interment
Following Services
Centerville City Cemetery
650 E. 400 S.
Marcia Ann Morgan Christiansen


Marcia Ann Morgan Christiansen Obituary
Marcia Ann Morgan Christiansen
May 17, 1935 - February 24, 2019
Marcia Ann Morgan Christiansen, eternal companion of Richard Ogden Christiansen, returned to her heavenly home on February 24, 2019 after a 5-month battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Centerville 3rd Ward meetinghouse (900 S. 400 E.). A viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful (295 N. Main Street), and again on Saturday, March 2, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Centerville meetinghouse. Interment will be at the Centerville City Cemetery (650 E. 400 S.) immediately following the funeral (see a complete obituary at www.russonmortuary.com)
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019
