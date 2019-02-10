Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St
Midvale, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Elsinore City Cemetery
Elsinore, UT
View Map
Marian Roberts Nielson


Marian Roberts Nielson
Marian Roberts Nielson Obituary
Marian Roberts Nielson
1927 ~ 2019
On the morning of February 8, 2019, at 91 years young, Heaven gained a new angel. With heavy hearts we had to say good-bye to our mom, Marian Nielson. Born in Annabelle, Utah December 20, 1927, daughter of Dell and Arvilla Roberts. Wife of E. Reed Nielson, deceased. Mother to Kathy Burt (deceased), Karyn Johnson (deceased), Debbie (Dennis) Brimhall and Diana Caldwell. Grandma to 8 grandkids, 16 great-grandkids and one great-great-grandson.
Friends may call at Goff Mortuary, 8090 So. State, Midvale, Monday, February 11, from 6-8 p.m. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, in the Elsinore City Cemetery, Elsinore, Utah.
See www.goffmortuary.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019
