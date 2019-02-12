Home

Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen Mortuary
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 4th Ward
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 4th Ward
Marilyn Ann Hinckley 82 of Rupert passed away February 9, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 4th Ward. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Neola, UT cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 12, 2019
