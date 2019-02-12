|
In Loving Memory
Marilyn Ann Hinckley 82 of Rupert passed away February 9, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 4th Ward. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Neola, UT cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 12, 2019