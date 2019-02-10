Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Marvin Lewis Obituary
Marvin Earl Lewis
1923 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Marvin Earl Lewis, born on October 12, 1923, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loving family members on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Marvin was born and raised in Bountiful, Utah, where he spent most of his life with his wonderful spouse, Lucy Lewis (Wendrich). Marvin had the opportunity to serve his country and did so faithfully near the end of the second World War as a fighter pilot in the United States Navy. Following his service in the Navy, Marvin married Lucy Wendrich on May 31, 1946 in the Salt Lake City Temple. At that time, he was attending the University of Utah where he would eventually graduate with a bachelors' degree in electrical engineering before embarking on a long, successful career in various electronic sales and development/engineering roles.
He was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and indeed, lived his life on this earth in the service of family, friends and many others. He is loved and will be missed, but more importantly, will be celebrated for the blessing he is to his family and all those who know him. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy; daughters Julie McCall and Jill Springer (Reggie); 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah with a viewing from 12:30-1:30 pm, prior to services. For a full obituary and condolences, visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019
