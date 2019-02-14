Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Murray City Cemetery
5600 South Vine Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Butt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Butt


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Butt Obituary
Michael Butt
1965 ~ 2019
Michael Gordon Butt passed away on February 5, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 10, 1965 to Ray Devoy Bursett and Margie Lund.
Michael was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He was a great story teller, jokester, and was always smiling. Michael had many friends and was always there to help whenever he was needed. The family would like to thank the staff at Valley Mental Health for their love and support.
He is survived by his mother, Margie Butt, and his brothers, Randy (Glynis) Bursett, Jerry Butt, and Kevin (Shawna) Bursett.
A viewing will be held on Sat., Feb.16, 2019, from 11:00-11:45 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 noon at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.