Monika Mills Reese
1975 ~ 2019
Beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all passed away on January 24th 2019. Monika was born on a bright and beautiful Easter Sunday March the 30, 1975 in Burlely, Idaho to Craig C and Kristine Darrington Mills.
Monika grew up in a big family with a lot of love. She had many cousins, aunt's, uncles, nephews and nieces. Everyone that earned her love received it a thousand fold.
After spending 5 fun filled years with Jason Randall Reese our mothers decided it was time to marry. That wonderful day was March 6, 1997 at the same place we are celebrating her life. This union brought forth 4 extraordinary boys: Irie Randall Reese, Gregory D Reese, Jordan Chase Reese and Jason Kyle Reese. Irie married Jaydelynn Reese and gave Monika her 1 and only grandchild Jason Randall Reese (Jase). Monika's love for her children and grandchildren was immeasurable. It was a very special thing to see her play with Jase. Monika was an avid Broncos fan and loved to read and car sing. She was a very creative woman who loved to spend time with friends and family. She will surely be missed by many for millions of different reasons. The positive impact she could have on someone was unparalled.
She was a fabulous woman with limitless love. She would do anything for anyone and was "Momika" to many. Her doors were always open and she lived by her mother's motto "If there's room in your heart, there is room in your house."
We will be celebrating her life in the place we began ours @ Pioneer Hall (1137 W 7800 S West Jordan Utah 84088) on February 10th from 12:00 pm (Noon) to 10:00 pm. Come by whenever to share memories and laughs. Anyone and everyone is welcome.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2019